Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Workday by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.46.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.1 %

Workday stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.98. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.