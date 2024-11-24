Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOT opened at $268.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $269.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

