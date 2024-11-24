Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE FNB opened at $17.15 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 253.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.