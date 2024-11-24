Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth about $2,843,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
