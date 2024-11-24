Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Global-E Online Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLBE opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth about $2,843,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.