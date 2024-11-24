Radian Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Radian Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.96 on Friday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,130,140 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

