Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.97 and a 52-week high of $343.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

