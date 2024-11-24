QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in QUALCOMM stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 80,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 154,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,924.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

