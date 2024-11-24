QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

