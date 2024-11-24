Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 163,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 543,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

