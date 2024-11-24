Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,449 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Global Payments by 62.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 285,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 580,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

