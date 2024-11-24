Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

