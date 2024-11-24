Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 181.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $580.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.00 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $826.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

