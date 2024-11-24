Peter C. Gotcher Sells 6,079 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,343.28. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

