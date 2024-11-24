Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NYSE:MBAVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NYSE:MBAVU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. M3-Brigade Acquisition V comprises approximately 1.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the third quarter valued at about $471,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MBAVU opened at $10.08 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated in March 2024 as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands and were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

