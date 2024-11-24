Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,874 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.40% of Quetta Acquisition worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Quetta Acquisition by 652.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 451,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 391,402 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,599,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Quetta Acquisition by 875.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Quetta Acquisition by 104.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

QETA opened at $10.50 on Friday. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

