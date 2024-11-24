Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000.
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CEP opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.35.
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Profile
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.
