Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000.

Get Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEP opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.