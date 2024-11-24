Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 11,981 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

