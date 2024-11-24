Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,554,526 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,554,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter.

HIX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

