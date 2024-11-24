Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $38.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,981 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.08 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

