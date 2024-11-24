Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,684 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 4.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,910,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 219,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $6,514,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

