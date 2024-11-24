Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 68,757 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $57,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. This represents a 40.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Okta Trading Up 1.5 %

OKTA opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15, a PEG ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

