PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.60. 67,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,045,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

PENG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENG in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded PENG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PENG in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm has a market cap of $940.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PENG had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of PENG stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

