Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,691 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.59% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 286.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 440,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

