Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $623.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.98 and a 200-day moving average of $557.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

