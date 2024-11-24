Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

