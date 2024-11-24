Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,800 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4,181.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 379,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 370,404 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 189,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

