Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,255.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,101.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

