Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.55 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,847.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $109.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

