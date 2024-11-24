Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.