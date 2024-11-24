Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

