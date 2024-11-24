Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Critical Comparison

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and Onsemi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $45.99 million 1.23 -$980,000.00 ($0.85) -1.10 Onsemi $8.25 billion 3.59 $2.18 billion $4.03 17.28

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Onsemi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tigo Energy and Onsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -110.29% -103.85% -46.23% Onsemi 23.80% 22.38% 13.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tigo Energy and Onsemi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Onsemi 2 5 16 0 2.61

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.23%. Onsemi has a consensus target price of $85.87, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Onsemi.

Volatility & Risk

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onsemi has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onsemi beats Tigo Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

