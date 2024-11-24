Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 19.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,646,000 after acquiring an additional 309,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Onsemi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

