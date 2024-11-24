Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 3,567 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.18 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

