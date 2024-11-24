Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $10.12 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.