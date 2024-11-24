Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 240.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $350,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

NYSE:KKR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $159.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

