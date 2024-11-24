OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.36% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 141,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 25.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $6,038,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

