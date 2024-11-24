Nwam LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.