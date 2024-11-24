Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $50,540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $119.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

