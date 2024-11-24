Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after buying an additional 365,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 485,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,481 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,014,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $70.12 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

