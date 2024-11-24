Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 30,011 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

CTA opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

