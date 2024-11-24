Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 28,452 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GameStop by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 136,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 46.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,577,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

GameStop Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.86 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

