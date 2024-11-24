Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 12,615 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,609,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,160,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

