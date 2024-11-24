Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 10,790 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Emerson Electric Price Performance
NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
