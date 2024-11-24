Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 10,790 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.