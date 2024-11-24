NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 2.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.76. 6,748,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 32,434,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

