Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

NVO opened at $105.06 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $471.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.