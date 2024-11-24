Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nova were worth $108,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nova by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nova during the third quarter worth about $15,669,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Nova by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Nova by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Nova by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,273,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.44 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

