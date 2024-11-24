NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 27,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 150,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 65.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

