Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,788.80. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $30.12 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.