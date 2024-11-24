Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

NSYS stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.