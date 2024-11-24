Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.